Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 21, 2021 Sports

Representative of WeCare Mr. Fazal Khan receives the sponsorship cheque from a sales representative of Motor Trend.

Kaieteur News – Motor Trend has thrown their support behind the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which is currently underway.
The entity handed over a cheque to the organisers at a simple ceremony held recently at its location in Enmore. The organisers have expressed gratitude to the company and other sponsors.
The competition is being played on a knock out basis and the two top teams will advance to the playoff stage.
There are over $200,000 in cash and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, man-of-the-match in the final among other outstanding performers.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Race… Christopher Griffith, Susan Hamilton, Mario Washington, Stephen Fernandes are category winners

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club...

Jun 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith crossed the line in One Hour 41 Minutes 36.22 Seconds to win the Banks DIH sponsored Malta...
Read More
Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 21, 2021

National Senior Champions Day 3… Bright completes double, Williams & Cornette storm to 200m win

National Senior Champions Day 3… Bright...

Jun 21, 2021

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among top performers on day 2

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among...

Jun 20, 2021

Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria Caria

Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria...

Jun 20, 2021

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics ‘I was informed by the news Media’ says Sanmoogan

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics...

Jun 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]