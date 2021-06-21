Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Motor Trend has thrown their support behind the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which is currently underway.
The entity handed over a cheque to the organisers at a simple ceremony held recently at its location in Enmore. The organisers have expressed gratitude to the company and other sponsors.
The competition is being played on a knock out basis and the two top teams will advance to the playoff stage.
There are over $200,000 in cash and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, man-of-the-match in the final among other outstanding performers.
