Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – Motor Trend has thrown their support behind the WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cup which is currently underway.

The entity handed over a cheque to the organisers at a simple ceremony held recently at its location in Enmore. The organisers have expressed gratitude to the company and other sponsors.

The competition is being played on a knock out basis and the two top teams will advance to the playoff stage.

There are over $200,000 in cash and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, man-of-the-match in the final among other outstanding performers.