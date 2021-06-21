Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Race… Christopher Griffith, Susan Hamilton, Mario Washington, Stephen Fernandes are category winners

By Franklin Wilson

Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith crossed the line in One Hour 41 Minutes 36.22 Seconds to win the Banks DIH sponsored Malta Supreme/Rainforest Waters/Powerade Father’s Day 44-Mile Road Race yesterday on the West Demerara, organised by Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club.

A dominant display by Griffith’s teammates saw them claiming four of the top six positions; Stephen Fernandes was 2nd and also won the Masters category, Curtis Dey was 3rd with Paul De Nobrega 5th. Their dominance was broken by Walter Grant-Stuart who copped 4th, while Alex Mendes (Carlton Wheelers CC) closed out the top six places.

Deeraj Garbarran won three of the six sprint prizes with once each to Jason Cameron, De Nobrega and Griffith.

Grant-Stuart and Mendes placed 2nd and 3rd behind Fernandes in the Masters class, while Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson was the first Over-50 rider to cross the finish line.

The race started in rain at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara proceeded to Busy Park, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the starting line for the finish.

Claiming the top junior spot was Mario Washington of Flying Ace Cycle Club based in Berbice ahead of Team Alanis’ Sherwin Sampson and Justin Thom.

The Female winner was National champion Susan Hamilton of Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club who comfortably won from her club mate, 17 year-old Clevicia Spencer. The ladies turned back at Uitvlugt and the winning time recorded by Hamilton was One Hour 12 Minutes 17.94 Seconds. A total of 35 cyclists faced starter’s orders.

Veteran organiser Hassan Mohamed of the host club, Carlton Wheelers, was on hand to assist with the presentation of prizes and expressed thanks to Banks DIH Limited for their continued support of the sport which has been affected like others by covid-19.