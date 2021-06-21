In one week, 760 persons recovered from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – From June 14 to June 20, the Ministry of Health has moved 760 persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to its list of recovered individuals.

Last Monday, the country saw a total of 16,313 recoveries, while yesterday a total of 17,073 persons reportedly recovered, amounting to the 760 recoveries. Between Thursday and Friday a total of 255 persons recovered making that the highest number of recoveries in a 24 hour-period for that week.

As the Ministry of Health (MoH) continues to record high cases of recoveries, it did note yesterday that there were three more COVID-19 deaths. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll now moves to 447.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 43-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 66-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. The two men were from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). All three persons died over a two-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Furthermore, the MoH in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,096.

The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 107 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,448 in home isolation and one person is quarantined institutionally.