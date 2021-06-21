Flooding will be ‘more devastating’ than 2005 floods – Agri Minister

Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday last, made another visit to the ancient county of Berbice and met with farmers and residents of Moleson Creek, Crabwood Creek, and the Corentyne Fishery Association. A number of issues, including the need for veterinary services, feed for livestock, more drainage of lands, and more machines to help in clearing of canals and blocked drains were raised.
Minister Mustapha while addressing farmers and residents of Moleson Creek mentioned that with the heavy flooding throughout the country, Region six may be the last to be drained while adding that for the next few weeks, the water level will remain high, although efforts will be made to provide relief.
“This flooding will be more devastating than the 2005 flood…The government will give help to each and every person that lost. Assessments will continue, and long term development will continue.” The Minister said at Moleson Creek.
At Crabwood Creek, where the second meeting was held, residents and farmers expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Water Users Association at Crabwood Creek. Upon hearing their concerns, Mustapha told residents that an investigation will be launched.
At the meeting in Bushlot, Minister Mustapha informed residents that the Guyana Livestock Development Authority and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, will be conducting assessments in all of the flood-affected areas. He also told residents that veterinary services and feed for livestock will be given to affected farmers.
Meanwhile, Poonai’s Pharmacy and General Store, donated a number of animal medical supplies to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority to aid in their flood-relief efforts.
Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, while receiving the supplies in the presence of other ministry officials, thanked the business owner for the timely donation, and called on other private sector bodies to come on board and assist those who are affected by the ongoing flooding.
