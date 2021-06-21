De police in dem region need support

Crime fighting is supposed to be everybody’s business. And fuh be successful den you gat to have coordination and cooperation between de strong and de weak regions.

Dat is why dem boys nah gat no problem with this idea of a Regional Joint Support Team. Dem boys know dat in certain of dem regions, de police too small and not properly trained to go after certain criminals. Some of dem men wah attacking dem mining camps does be high-crime bandits and by de time de police reach to de crime scene dem long disappear and de place such big it hard fuh find them.

Dat is why fuh some areas yuh need to bring in de military fuh help find dem criminals. Is no way yuh can have a police force based in Lethem going after de criminals in de deep south or even de North Rupununi.

Dem gat dem ‘syndicatos; who does terrorise people. So yuh need de support of a stronger support team fuh go after dem criminals.

Dem boys therefore surprise dat people suspicious about dis Regional Joint Support Team. Is not an original idea. Soulja Bai bin talk about regionalising de police administration.

But dat don’t solve de problem unless de regional units gat de response capability. And dem boys know dat given de size of some of dem, de response capability gan always be wanting.

So dem boys nah getting excited about de criticism of de Regional Joint Support Team. We get big companies digging fuh gold; we gat miners who facing attacks from both foreigners and locals and de only way to improve hinterland security is to have a strong support network.

So dem boys support de establishment of dis support team and dem looking forward to dem helping de regional police fuh ketch dem bandits wah flying in with plane and moving through with jet boat.

Talk half and nah criticise fuh criticising sake.