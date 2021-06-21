CANU officer arrested for discharging firearm at public event

Kaieteur News – An officer attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) was on Sunday arrested at the Sea Breeze Bar in Corriverton, Berbice, after he fired a shot in the air during a confrontation with members of the police force.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred just after midnight yesterday, when a group of policemen went to the aforementioned location where persons were seen imbibing.

Reports are that, the ranks spoke with the proprietor of the business to close off the bar and while doing so, the CANU officer confronted the ranks and asked, “What makes the police rank think he can close off the party.” He further stated that such was not going to happen.

A civilian noticed that the CANU officer was behaving in a hostile manner and sought to explain that his behaviour was unacceptable. The CANU rank was reportedly annoyed by this as he was more disrespectful to the officers.

Another civilian tried to calm the growing tensions but he too was attacked by the CANU officer. A large crowd quickly gathered to note the display of aggression. It was at this point that another CANU officer who was in the company of the aggressor was armed with a 9MM pistol and fifteen live rounds. He then whipped out the pistol among the crowd and discharged a round in the air.

The shooter’s colleague received injuries to the left side of the head and was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and sent away. The shooter was however arrested and placed into custody. His firearm was lodged for safe keeping as the investigation continues.