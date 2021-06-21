Bandits stick up man pushing punctured bike, ride away with it

Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man was robbed of his aunt’s motorbike by two bandits while pushing it to the vulcanizing shop on Saturday evening.
According to a police report, the Grey Wave motorbike was given to the victim in the vicinity of Sixth Street Access Road, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The victim was reportedly pushing the bike to a nearby vulcanizing shop when at 22:30hrs, two individuals approached him on a black Honda XR motorcycle.
The two suspects who were armed with handguns held the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint and robbed him of the said motorcycle. The suspects then boarded the motorcycle before fleeing the scene. The bike is said to be valued at $300,000. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.
Jun 21, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith crossed the line in One Hour 41 Minutes 36.22 Seconds to win the Banks DIH sponsored Malta...
Jun 21, 2021
Jun 21, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am quoting the words of Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine in an interview of September, 2017, that he gave Dr.... more
Yesterday, this newspaper reported on the actions of an overseas-based Guyanese group, operating out of Queens, New York,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders More commonality was shown by CARICOM countries in a vote on Tuesday June 15 at the Organisation of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]