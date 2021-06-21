Bandits stick up man pushing punctured bike, ride away with it

Kaieteur News – A man was robbed of his aunt’s motorbike by two bandits while pushing it to the vulcanizing shop on Saturday evening.

According to a police report, the Grey Wave motorbike was given to the victim in the vicinity of Sixth Street Access Road, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The victim was reportedly pushing the bike to a nearby vulcanizing shop when at 22:30hrs, two individuals approached him on a black Honda XR motorcycle.

The two suspects who were armed with handguns held the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint and robbed him of the said motorcycle. The suspects then boarded the motorcycle before fleeing the scene. The bike is said to be valued at $300,000. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.