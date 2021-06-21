15-year-old cyclist in serious condition following Queenstown accident

Kaieteur News – Fifteen-year-old Joshua Sookra is now in a serious condition at the Suddie Public Hospital, after he was struck down by a car on the Queenstown Public Road last Saturday night. The teen’s relative who lives at Richmond on the Essequibo Coast, told Kaieteur News that he has been complaining of serious headaches, and may be transported to Georgetown today.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 20:30hrs last Saturday night, on the Queenstown Public Road, on the Essequibo Coast. The teen was reportedly struck down by motor car PTT 2222, which is owned and driven by 25-year-old Manisha Rampersaud.

Details surrounding the incident suggests, that motorcar PTT 2222 was proceeding north on the western driving lane. The driver told police that as she was about to turn right into a street, she saw a cycle with no light proceeding south on the western carriageway.

Kaieteur News understands that the cycle came into the path of the vehicle, and despite attempts to avoid a collision, the cyclists collided with the left side front of the car. As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

The teen was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient suffering from multiple injuries about his body. Police indicated that investigations are ongoing into the matter.