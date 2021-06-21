15-year-old cyclist in serious condition following Queenstown accident

Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Fifteen-year-old Joshua Sookra is now in a serious condition at the Suddie Public Hospital, after he was struck down by a car on the Queenstown Public Road last Saturday night. The teen’s relative who lives at Richmond on the Essequibo Coast, told Kaieteur News that he has been complaining of serious headaches, and may be transported to Georgetown today.
Reports are that the accident occurred around 20:30hrs last Saturday night, on the Queenstown Public Road, on the Essequibo Coast. The teen was reportedly struck down by motor car PTT 2222, which is owned and driven by 25-year-old Manisha Rampersaud.
Details surrounding the incident suggests, that motorcar PTT 2222 was proceeding north on the western driving lane. The driver told police that as she was about to turn right into a street, she saw a cycle with no light proceeding south on the western carriageway.
Kaieteur News understands that the cycle came into the path of the vehicle, and despite attempts to avoid a collision, the cyclists collided with the left side front of the car. As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.
The teen was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient suffering from multiple injuries about his body. Police indicated that investigations are ongoing into the matter.
Jun 21, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith crossed the line in One Hour 41 Minutes 36.22 Seconds to win the Banks DIH sponsored Malta...
Jun 21, 2021
Jun 21, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Jun 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am quoting the words of Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine in an interview of September, 2017, that he gave Dr.... more
Yesterday, this newspaper reported on the actions of an overseas-based Guyanese group, operating out of Queens, New York,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders More commonality was shown by CARICOM countries in a vote on Tuesday June 15 at the Organisation of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]