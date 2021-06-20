The G-7 Summit

Kaieteur News – The just concluded G-7 Summit in Cornwall, England, was a big bust. As Summits go, this one aimed for a low height and then fell short of what was more of a bump than a bar of any significance. Perhaps, the writing was on the wall from the beginning, with the choice of that Cornwall location providing a clue. The location has earned a well-deserved reputation as a quaint, picturesque English seaside resort idyll, which meant that for the G-7 leaders, the G-7 Summit was one big lark throughout.

Globally, the cry and concern are over the environment and the havoc wreaked by climate change. On this, the G-7 leaders delivered what is kindly considered as a frolic on the beach. They barely dipped their toes into the demanding waters of climate change with better, more comprehensive and honest, climate control policies and provisions. Mighty America and Great Britain and France and Germany settled for coal. As fossil fuels go, coal has the biggest black eye around, and the guiltiest of faces, so it is a safe enough pick, with some positive contributions promised from putting the kibosh on its existence and known contaminations. Therefore, some self-congratulations should be in order. At least, the G-7 leaders did do something about fossil fuel curtailments, even if it comes across as doing something for something sake, and then by taking the firmest hold on the lowest hanging fruit.

Houston has to be rejoicing for this much-needed break, and reward for all of its powerful lobbying efforts. That would be the leaders of Exxon, and not the United States space people. The heat is on for serious and constructive climate change policies from the leading political governors in the world, and they were all out to lunch, on most likely what was farm reared marine life. Nothing but the best for the G-7 leaders, all smug and wrapped up in their self-righteous frauds, and for whom regular seafood would be too dangerous for them. Of course, that would be, as polluted by the heavy water runoffs and lethal seismic mapping practices from the likes of Exxon and others of its brand.

This is what Guyanese know nowadays and live with, in the futile hope that their own leaders would come to their senses and be there for them. Except that it is not to be, just like those lethargic and irresponsible G-7 leaders, who have the world in their hands, and instead of clasping it protectively, all they could agree to do was keep their fingers wide apart, so that the really problematic things could pass through.

To shift from environmental concerns and climate change alarms, the world of Third World nations is under unparalleled pressure from a combination of historic national leadership mismanagements, burdensome debt loads, struggling impoverished societies barely able to keep their noses above water, and the catastrophic consequences of a viral pandemic without a seeming end. On each occasion that a silver lining is believed to be behind the thunderclouds of grimness, there is a new discovery about mutations and variants, about the source and controversies over the origins of the virus, and about the degree of sustained assistance required to get the billions of people in poorer societies back on their feet.

Given such a confluence of depressing and backbreaking circumstances, the least the heavily impacted Third World Governments and Third World peoples could have expected was some level of meaningful and progressive debt relief, some form of beneficial funding programme that addresses the trillions in shortfall that are necessary to give them a fighting chance at surviving and competing to give some hope to their people. What they got was a lot of talk, a lot of posturing and a lot of fakeries from G-7 leaders that expose them for being collaborators with the corporate exploiters called multinationals, which are housed in the territory of one or the other of those G-7 countries.

When all of this is considered, and aside from the charity of a billion COVID-19 vaccines, the best that we at this publication can conclude about the G-7 Summit is that it was a dud, a major flop, from start to finish, and with results to prove.