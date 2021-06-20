Overseas-based Guyanese Group calls for renegotiation of oil contract

Kaieteur News – In support of calls made by Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall for renegotiation of the oil contracts, the Diaspora Group – The Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN) yesterday launched their campaign “Renegotiate Oil Contract Now.”

The group has since hosted a petition drive in Little Guyana, Queens, NY. Their goal is to collect thousands of signatures from Guyanese residing in New York, Canada and elsewhere to support their call for renegotiation that will result in Guyana getting more money to fund its long list of urgent needs such as flood control, sea defences, education, health, housing, a living wage for the working poor.

The petition addressed to President Irfaan Ali reads, “Dear President Irfaan Ali: The Oil Contracts are very lopsided against Guyana. Global Witness calculates Guyana loses $55 billion on 8 billion barrels when compared to a fair contract. Compared to Suriname’s, on the Royalty alone, Guyana loses $25 billion on 9 billion barrels. These sums of money are a windfall to the shareholders of the Oil Companies at the expense of Guyanese citizens. The Contract provides for renegotiation providing both parties agree. Just ask ExxonMobil to come back to the negotiation table. We, the signatories urge you to take the first steps today to get a FAIR DEAL CONTRACT.”

A release from the group outlined further that New York-based members of OGGN have set up a table in the northwest corner of the intersection of Liberty and Lefferts Boulevard in the heart of what is now known as “Little Guyana.” The intersection is the last stop of the elevated subway line – where upwards of 75% of the passengers are Guyanese.

“OGGN members were there [yesterday] to greet them with banners and placards containing messages of a lopsided contract. Many Guyanese walked over to a table setup on the sidewalk and were happy to sign the petition,” the statement said.

Additionally, the release said that some Guyanese New Yorkers held placards which compared the Suriname’s and Guyana’s contracts and there were also other placards – one in particular read, “Global Witness calculates Guyana loses $55 billion on 8 billion barrels.”

The statement added that most of the folks who signed the petition expressed satisfaction that a convincing case has been made to support the call for renegotiation.

In the interim, OGGN will continue their campaign in New York every Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm for the rest of the summer. Campaigns will be launched in other countries with a high Guyanese concentration. The petition drive on the ground follows up on previous OGGN online petitions that garnered a few thousand signatures.

According to the release, OGGN’s goal is to encourage the government to renegotiate one of the worst oil contracts in the world and support the Government fully as it becomes empowered and emboldened to request Exxon to renegotiate.