Our Frontline Worker of the week is… Nurse Patricia Tyndall-Park

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – “Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help.” At least, this is according to reputable American nurse and author, Christina Feist-Heilmeier.

Although the forgoing quote from Nurse Feist-Heilmeier is not as popular as it should be, these days, it is in fact the reality that resonates with millions of nurses who perform their duties in an effort to save lives.

Today, we have chosen to feature a nurse who has been in the profession for 34 years and understands the quote all too well.

Born on June 24, 1966, Patricia Tyndall-Park of Lot 4 Ulverston, Corentyne, Berbice has dedicated the majority of her life to the noble and selfless profession of nursing.

She related during an interview, “from a very tender age, I realised I had a passion which is still within me to care and help persons, more so children and adults, who are neglected. So when the opportunity presented itself, after I completed my secondary schooling, I grasped at the opportunity to become a nurse.”

The long-standing health care provider attended the Manchester Primary School and the Bush Lot Secondary School before moving on to the Winifred Gaskin Secondary School. It was her eagerness to follow the path she so desired that saw her, soon after completing her secondary education, applying to the Nursing School in New Amsterdam on April 1, 1987. On October 27, 1990, she completed the programme and was first placed at the New Amsterdam Hospital and then the Port Mourant Hospital. She then went back to the nursing school and by 1996, she had completed the Midwifery programme and was sent to Black Bush to work. However, in 1998 she was sent to the Port Mourant Health Centre where she has been ever since.

Role during the pandemic

Nurse Park is currently a Supervisor on the COVID-19 Task Force in Region Six. She added that when the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, asked her to be a part of the team, she did not hesitate.

Her responsibilities include ensuring that all Health Centres in the Region are equipped with vaccines, stationeries “and all other items needed to adequately deal with staff and members of the public to their satisfaction.”

She believes her job is important although she is at risk of becoming infected. But according to Nurse Park, she takes all the necessary precautions to ward off being infected so that she does not ever have to transmit the virus to her colleagues and loved ones.

“However, being vaccinated and applying the COVID-19 principles, I trust all will go well with myself, family members, staff and the public at large,” she said.

According to Nurse Park, her job isn’t as stress free as many may believe. In fact, she noted that there are challenges faced when it comes to convincing persons to get vaccinated. Among the prevailing challenges as well, she shared, is that of the current flood which has affected the efforts to reach persons in far-flung areas.

Despite the heighten risk faced because of the pandemic, the dedicated nurse said that she is happy to have a leading role in the health care system at such a crucial time. She said that she is encouraged to keep on going since she is well aware that there are others just like her who are faithfully risking their lives every day to combat the virus.

“Knowing that through my contribution, Region Six was the first to reach the target of vaccination and my health centre is leading statistically in the fight against COVID,” are some of the things that Nurse Park reflects on with pride.

The dedicated nurse said that she is especially thankful for her supportive family despite that she has to work long hours. As she aims to continue the fight, Nurse Park is calling on everyone to adhere to the COVID guidelines and insists that those who are eligible should choose to be vaccinated.

We say thank you to Nurse Park for her dedication to the profession and hope that she will have a splendid birth anniversary on Thursday.