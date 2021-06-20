Investigation into Headley’s killing in advanced stage of completion

Kaieteur News – The Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie yesterday informed this media house, during an invited comment, that the investigation which was launched into the killing of Peter Headley, who was shot and killed by a cop a month ago, is in an advance stage of completion.

Headley was shot by one of two ranks while he was being transported in a car carrying number plate PVV 1771 to the Providence Police Station located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). He was reportedly arrested along with another man, known to be Rondel Daly, a 29-year-old, security guard of Lot 1756 Block V, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), around 20:45hrs at Nandy Park, EBD, on the 15th May.

According to Hoppie, an investigation is currently being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

He added, “The investigation is at an advanced stage of completion. We want to ensure that no stone is left unturned, so we caused a comprehensive investigation to be done with the independence, which we thought is necessary. As soon as that is done, the file will be sent to the DPP and will be made public.”

Additionally, he said that, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will then advice on whether the policeman should be charged.

According to initial reports, the police said that Headley and Daly were suspected to be involved in a robbery, which took place in Herstelling on Tuesday, 11th May. Headley and Daly were reportedly in a motor vehicle, driven by Headley, when the patrol ranks intercepted them.

The ranks reportedly searched the car and found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while Headley was placed into the front passenger seat of his vehicle – one rank entered the driver’s seat while another armed rank entered the back passenger seat. They then drove off. During the journey, the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under the seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. This, the police reports had stated, prompted the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot Headley. The ranks then reportedly drove the wounded suspect to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving treatment. Police reported that the bullet had struck Headley to his body.

Kaieteur News understands that the officers’ claims were filled with inconsistencies and they were placed under open arrest. Meanwhile, Commander of Region 4 ‘B’ Mahendra Siwnarine had revealed to this publication that Headley might have purchased the stolen item that was recovered from Daly.

Daly had made his first court appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, on the 21st May, where he was charged with the offence of robbery under arms committed on Mohamed Khan on 11th May, 2021. Daly, who pleaded not guilty, was remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to 17th June, 2021.

An autopsy done on Headley remains at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) Mortuary revealed that Headley died from perforated lungs from a single gunshot injury.