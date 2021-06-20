Guyana Medical Council supports use of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has added its voice in support of the use of the Sputnik V vaccines to help immunise the population against the deadly effects of the COVID-19.

Prompted by recent public debate over the effectiveness of the vaccine in the fight against the disease, the MCG issued a statement endorsing its use.

According to the Medical Council, the vaccine was the first to be registered and while it is awaiting official approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the data surrounding its use is reassuring.

“Many countries – 74 to date – have started using this vaccine based on evaluation of the data on safety, efficacy and availability. There is no reason to expect denial of approval for this vaccine from the WHO and other authorities in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

“This is the same process that has occurred with all of the other available vaccines prior to WHO approval where countries have adopted a policy of use pending approval after careful evaluation by their own technical team,” the MCG statement continued.

Further, the Council noted that Guyana and its neighbours have the requisite technical expertise to analyse scientific data and make appropriate recommendations to policy makers.

The MCG said that “This was the basis for using the various vaccines in Guyana – independent technical analysis of risk versus benefits.”

The Council stressed therefore that all of the vaccines available in Guyana, including the Sputnik V, “have a 100% record in preventing severe COVID-19 infection defined as admission to ICU, needing ventilator support or death.”

The MCG said that none of the 442 deaths recorded in Guyana were seen in fully vaccinated persons.

“There have been no overwhelming adverse events reported worldwide for any of the vaccines used in Guyana to date,” the release said.

Further, the Council noted every person above the age of 18 is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Guyana, including pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“Persons with a history of severe allergic reactions should seek medical advice before considering the vaccines and are the only group who may not be medically suitable,” the Council said.

As a result, the Medical Council advocates that every resident of Guyana takes advantage of the same protection as frontline workers and therefore urges people to get vaccinated.

“We are of the view that the best COVID-19 vaccine to take is the one that you have available right now. Vaccines help us to develop immunity which help us fight off infections. While we continue to recommend that persons follow the established guidelines of social distancing, hand washing and wearing of masks, there is now the additional measure of vaccines to protect us,” the MCG added in the statement.