Fathers’ Day is not like Mothers’ Day

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – On de Saturday before Mother’s Day, yuh does want know whether is Christmas. COVID or no COVID, de shopping centres does be rammed-jammed with people. Dem stores and shops does do brisk business.

And pon Mother’s Day, dem caterers does gat more orders dan dem can fill. Everybody buying something nice fuh dem mother and dem does go and visit dem mother, even dem wah deh in de cemetery.

Every year now, de City Council does gat people crying. Dem does be crying just like when dem bury dem mooma. But de reason fuh de tears is because dem can’t find dem mother grave. It over-run by jungle!

But pon Father’s Day, de cemetery does be like a ghost town. And de day before Father’s Day, dem shops does get a trickle of customers. Comparing Father’s Day and Mother’s Day is like comparing Good Friday and Christmas Day, respectively. A man was telling he visiting friend, how he children just left de house to buy he Father’s Day gift. And den he added, “I hope I can afford it. They took my credit card with them.”

But sometimes dem mothers does tek dem children fuh buy Father’s Day greeting card. One day, a mother carry she three-year-old son, Tyler, to de card store and took him to de section with de Father’s Day cards. She told him to pick out one.

After a while, she looked and saw him picking up one card after another, opening dem up and quickly shoving dem back into slots. She turned to him and said, “What are you doing? Have you not found a nice card for daddy as yet?”

“No,” he replied. “I’m looking for one with money in it.”

Talk half and Happy Father’s Day!