Dozens of solar lights donated and installed in Rose Hall stolen

Kaieteur News – Two months ago, dozens of solar lights were donated and installed in Rose Hall, Berbice, by the Rose Hall Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) in an effort to make a positive difference in the community. Yesterday morning in a social media post, Mr. Hilbert Foster, the CEO/Secretary of RHTYSC, announced that persons may have been going around the town with vehicles and ladders stealing the solar lights.

In an interview with this publication, Simon Naidu, Assistant Secretary of the RHTYSC, stated that a total of 15 out of the 25 solar lights has been missing thus far and at least ten of those lights are worth over $150,000 each and were donated by M&P Construction and other individuals.

In his social media post, Foster expressed his disappointment on the matter, “Today was one of the lowest moments in my almost 40 years of service to humanity.”

The RHTYSC is urging all residents where the remaining lights are stationed to keep on a lookout for the persons who may be involved and report them to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost or to the nearest police station.