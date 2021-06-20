Latest update June 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID UPDATE: 136 new cases, 2 deaths

Jun 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two persons (a 77-year-old-woman and a 40-year-old man) both from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) were reported to have died from the COVID-19 virus as reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Health. They both passed away while receiving medical attention on June 18.

The two deaths have caused our overall death rate to increase to 444 and pushed our June’s death toll to 46. Unfortunately, 136 persons are confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus from 892 tests carried out, increasing the total number of known infected cases to 18,973.

The new cases are from Region One with 2 cases, Region Three having eight cases, Region Four with 30 cases, Region Six totalling five cases, Region Seven having three cases, Region Nine recording the highest number of cases with 82 and Region 10 with 6 cases.

Up to press time, in-house patients total is at 21, they are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 108 cases are in institutional isolation; with 1,353 infected cases in home isolation. To date, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases total stands at 17,047.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among top performers on day 2

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among top performers on day

Jun 20, 2021

National Senior Athletics Championships Kaieteur News – Arinze Chance and Aliyah Abrams did the expected and decimated their rivals to easily win the 400m finals at Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior...
Read More
Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria Caria

Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria...

Jun 20, 2021

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics ‘I was informed by the news Media’ says Sanmoogan

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics...

Jun 20, 2021

Golden Jaguars have all to play for against Guatemala on July 3 next

Golden Jaguars have all to play for against...

Jun 20, 2021

“Aleka was destined for the Olympics but this one is a bit early” says Coach Baksh

“Aleka was destined for the Olympics but this...

Jun 20, 2021

National Senior Championships off to great start

National Senior Championships off to great start

Jun 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]