COVID UPDATE: 136 new cases, 2 deaths

Latest update June 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons (a 77-year-old-woman and a 40-year-old man) both from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) were reported to have died from the COVID-19 virus as reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Health. They both passed away while receiving medical attention on June 18.
The two deaths have caused our overall death rate to increase to 444 and pushed our June’s death toll to 46. Unfortunately, 136 persons are confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus from 892 tests carried out, increasing the total number of known infected cases to 18,973.
The new cases are from Region One with 2 cases, Region Three having eight cases, Region Four with 30 cases, Region Six totalling five cases, Region Seven having three cases, Region Nine recording the highest number of cases with 82 and Region 10 with 6 cases.
Up to press time, in-house patients total is at 21, they are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 108 cases are in institutional isolation; with 1,353 infected cases in home isolation. To date, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases total stands at 17,047.
