STSC to host 3-a-side football set for tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation will be hosting a 3-a-side small goal and football competition tomorrow at Durban Park. Among the teams set to take part are Meadow Brook, Lodge, Charlestown, Sophia, Durban Street, Ogle, Plaisance, Vryheid’s Lust and Better Hope.

At Stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes sponsored by Ken Phillips of Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, Joseph Harmon, Alfred Mentore, Reginald Roach, Paul’s Import Distributors, Carry Cargo and P and P Insurance.

Entrance fee is $1,000 per player and all covid regulations will be observed.