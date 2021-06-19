Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sports Minister gives financial support to Tokyo bound athletes

Jun 19, 2021 Sports

Minister Charles Ramson (2nd right) presented the Tokyo bound athletes with a monetary donation. (Rawle Toney – facebook)

Kaieteur News – Some of the athletes who have qualified so far for the Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympics Games, yesterday, met with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, along with Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle and Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad and were presented with monetary support ahead of their journey to the event.
ALiyah Abrams (400m), Chelsea Edghill (Table Tennis), Keevin Allicock (Boxing) and Walter Grant-Stuart, the lone Paralympics athlete (Cycling) were the athletes present. Swimmer Andrew Fowler is currently in Florida as part of his preparation for the games.
The athletes in attendance at yesterday’s event are being covered by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) who provides their per diem, outfit and travel for the Olympics. However, Minister Ramson handed over US$1000 to each representative, which he said is for casual spending while in Tokyo.
The athletes were informed that the Ministry will help significantly with their training and preparation for the games.
Boxer Keevin Allicock will depart shortly for Russia for his preparation, while Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill will leave this weekend for California and Portugal.
Paralympic cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart will also be heading overseas for high-altitude training.

 

