Pregnant teen abducted, raped, loses baby

Kaieteur News – A pregnant 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men who brutally raped her and videotaped the entire ordeal.

According to the police, the incident reportedly took place in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) sometime during the month of April.

Based on information received, the young woman told police that during that period, the men had approached her while she was in a car. There, she said, they forcefully took her against her will to a house where one of the perpetrators resides and committed the act.

The teenager reported that the men then took turns in having sex with her while they both videotaped the horrifying act. She further alleged that because of that, she suffered a miscarriage.

The police in their statement said that the young woman reported the matter to her family on Tuesday before a report was made to them.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the suspects involved has been arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation, while a search has been launched for the other individual.