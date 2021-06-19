Nothing on oil other than, it is there

Kaieteur News – We at this publication have been tireless and relentless in spearheading the charge for more from our incredible oil wealth. We have called for more that is contractually better. We have pressed for more honesty and clarity from successive political governments and their leaders. We have more and more laid bare the terrible predatory record of Exxon, which more and more confirms its pillage and rapine of this country’s oil, its prospects and its peoples. And, despite more and more of all of this, we have – the country has – got absolutely nothing in return from the political masters that are bent on what serves their interests and destroys the hopes and dreams of the many in this society.

Look at the record, our record, and it speaks for itself. Where are the others, the rest of the media, civil society, concerned Guyanese? Surely, there cannot be no more of us, who have little or nothing to offer, nothing to say, nothing to dispute and denounce? At this rate, it might be better if we had not discovered any oil, and we say this with a sharp eye to the fates and tragic plights of our brothers and sisters in Africa and nearby Venezuela. They, too, had all that oil, and all those prosperous visions dancing in their heads and hearts, and then they all came crashing to earth with nothing, but despair and the abject hopelessness left in the wake of what could have been.

People from elsewhere got nothing but the pains that followed their excited aspirations. This threatens to be the fate of most of the 750,000 members of this country’s population, unless they wise up and say enough and no more. Enough and no more of the political deceptions and trickeries with this oil; it is our oil. And we will sacrifice for it, we will struggle for it, we will be willing, when the time is right to die for it, too, if it comes to that. Guyanese had better be prepared to get some commonsense as to what could be enriching and take their destiny into their own hands. If they do not, then they condemn themselves to a life of endless poverty and uninterrupted dependency on those who mislead them, take advantage of them, and cruelly and wantonly exploit them.

Look again, listen again, and absorb again. There is nothing that is truthful and encouraging and constructive that is coming forth from our political leaders. For certainty, it has not been from the PPP government; and, when the record is examined, it has not been from the Opposition coalition, either. There is no leadership interest and movement towards a much called for independent review of oil and gas resources. What is the President and Vice President so afraid of that they shelter in telling silence and sturdy resistance? Why is the opposition leadership, who is content to carefully select non-issues, dodging and distancing from what should be uppermost – this oil of ours and its clean management – through its impotency and growing lack of credibility?

The PPP talks a tempest about the gas to shore project, now seemingly fixed for sitting at Wales, but it doggedly refuses to share any supporting information, as to the foundations and drivers of the decision to settle for Wales. We hear and read that this very expensive project is slated to start soon. But, in the meantime, Guyanese are given no details on what is involved, what it means, and what is their place, if any, in what is shaping up to be one grand and costly misadventure.

This has been the norm, and there is every indication that the President and Vice President, who are piloting this oil speedboat will change course. That they will come clean and be more revealing, that there will be more information sharing, that there will be some leadership truth and honesty with the nation’s oil. Despite our sharp and strong efforts, there has been nothing, but the shaky and tricky from government and opposition. And that is best displayed in what they have delivered: NOTHING!

Is this a country or a cabal? Is this an open, democratic society, or the criminal conspiracy of a geographical entity? Is this oil the property of the peoples of this nation? Or is it the toy of the politically crooked to do with as they please, while leaving nothing for Guyanese?