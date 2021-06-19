National Senior Championships off to great start

Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.
In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) won in a time of 18.59s followed by Isaiah Lewis (19.46s) and Trevor Scotland (25.25s).
In the men’s Triple Jump, the Surinamese Miguel Van Assen made light work of the Guyanese as he leapt to a gold medal jump of 16.53m as local boy Damon Williams (16.30m) finished second, while Police Progressive Sports Club’s Denis Roberts was third with a distance of (14.77m).
Meanwhile on the distaff end, Chantoba Bright in 13.53won followed by Natrena Hooper in second with 12.61m, while Princess Browne was third in 12.19m.
Action continues today from 10:00hrs with the 400m and 4x100m being among the more highly anticipated races.
The event is not open to members of the public due to strict COVID-19 protocols, however, photos and videos are available on the Athletics Association of Guyana facebook account.
