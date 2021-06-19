Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Senior Championships off to great start

Jun 19, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.

Miguel Van Assen of Suriname that won the men’s triple jump.

Jemeica Scott (GDF) had a best of 33.15m in Women’s Discuss.

Akeem Stewart (third left) alongside Noelex Holder in their tied 100m heat.00

In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) won in a time of 18.59s followed by Isaiah Lewis (19.46s) and Trevor Scotland (25.25s).
In the men’s Triple Jump, the Surinamese Miguel Van Assen made light work of the Guyanese as he leapt to a gold medal jump of 16.53m as local boy Damon Williams (16.30m) finished second, while Police Progressive Sports Club’s Denis Roberts was third with a distance of (14.77m).
Meanwhile on the distaff end, Chantoba Bright in 13.53won followed by Natrena Hooper in second with 12.61m, while Princess Browne was third in 12.19m.
In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) won in a time of 18.59s followed by Isaiah Lewis (19.46s) and Trevor Scotland (25.25s).
Action continues today from 10:00hrs with the 400m and 4x100m being among the more highly anticipated races.
The event is not open to members of the public due to strict COVID-19 protocols, however, photos and videos are available on the Athletics Association of Guyana facebook account.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

National Senior Championships off to great start

National Senior Championships off to great start

Jun 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence...
Read More
Golden Fleece and Adventure advance from Region two

Golden Fleece and Adventure advance from Region...

Jun 19, 2021

Guyana amongst nations whose 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary rosters are announced

Guyana amongst nations whose 2021 Concacaf Gold...

Jun 19, 2021

Sports Minister gives financial support to Tokyo bound athletes

Sports Minister gives financial support to Tokyo...

Jun 19, 2021

STSC to host 3-a-side football set for tomorrow

STSC to host 3-a-side football set for tomorrow

Jun 19, 2021

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021...

Jun 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A MAN’S OWN TO KEEP

    Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]