IPED appoints new CEO

Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) was pleased to announce yesterday, the appointment of Jagdesh Haripershad as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
In a missive to the press, the organisation noted that Haripershad’s appointment took effect on June 1, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that Mr. Haripershad is no stranger to IPED, having served as the company’s Finance Manager from 2010 to 2018. He now returns to the company after the departure of its previous CEO, Ramesh Persaud, who gave 15 years of exceptional service to the enterprise and small businesses in Guyana.
Speaking on his appointment Mr. Haripershad said, “I am delighted to be re-joining IPED at this time as we forge ahead with the development of micro and small businesses in Guyana. Guyana is on the road to economic prosperity and with this in mind, my objective is to add to the exceptional work IPED has been doing over the years, helping micro and small businesses realise their potential.”
Mr. Haripershad, who holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom, brings to the company in-depth knowledge of micro and small business financing and loans portfolio management. He is also a Chartered Accountant and skilled in working with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Chairman of the Board of IPED, Mr. Komal Samaroo, commenting on the appointment of the new CEO said, “I am confident and can assure our clients that Jagdesh Haripershad, with his years of experience at IPED, will guarantee stability at this extremely difficult time for micro, small and medium sized businesses. But I am equally confident that he has the experience and tools that are required for continued innovation and development as we take advantage of the new opportunities for startups and growing businesses in this economy.”
IPED said it welcomes Mr. Haripershad and wished him a long and fruitful stay with the company.
