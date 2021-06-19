Guyana amongst nations whose 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary rosters are announced

Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – The provisional rosters for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup have been submitted ahead of the 25 nations competing in the 16th edition of the Confederation’s premier competition for men’s national teams.The rosters have been selected and submitted by each of the teams and are published as such. In order to be eligible to play in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA player eligibility regulations.

The final 23-player rosters for all participating teams will be confirmed prior to the start of the Preliminary Round (Prelims). After the deadline for submission, changes will only be allowed in the event of force majeure or injury up until 24 hours before each team’s group stage first match. All changes must be approved by Concacaf.

Prior to the start of the 2021 Gold Cup Group Stage, 12 teams including Guyana will compete in the Preliminary Round (Prelims) from July 2-6, 2021. These matches will take place at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and will determine the final three teams in the Gold Cup Group Stage.

The Group Stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off on July 10 and will run through July 20. At the end of the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Quarterfinals. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to the Quarterfinal doubleheaders on July 24 and 25, respectively.

The Semifinals will be played on July 29, in NRG Stadium in Houston, and the brand-new Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The venue for each specific semifinal matchup will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Group Stage (each stadium hosting one Semifinal). The winners of the two semifinal matches will travel to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to face off in the Final on August 1.

2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year and the Gold Cup is its flagship men’s competition. The first edition was played in 1991 and the 2021 edition will be the 16th Concacaf Gold Cup. Mexico is the most successful team in Gold Cup history with eight Gold Cup titles, followed by the USA with six and Canada with one. The current Gold Cup champion is Mexico who lifted the Cup in 2019 after defeating the US Men’s National Team 1-0 in a hard-fought final at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Guyana’s preliminary roster

Position Name DOB Club

GK Quillan Roberts 13.09.1984

GK Sese Norville 05.08.2000 Milerock FC (Guy)

GK Shawn Adonis 14.05.2002 Guyana Police Force

GK Kai McKenzie-Lyle 13.11.1997 Cambridge United FC (Eng)

GK Akel Clarke 25.10.1988 Mount Pleasant Football Academy

(Jca)

DF Trevon Lythcott 06.11.1989 Guyana Defence Force

DF Bayli Spencer-Adams 26.06.2001 Watford FC (Eng)

DF Kevin Layne 01.01.1998 Mount Pleasant Football Academy

(Jca)

DF Raushan Ritch 05.04.2000 Portmore United FC (Jca)

DF Terrence Vancooten 29.12.1997 Stevenage FC (Eng)

DF Leo Lovell 06.12.1996 Guyana Defence Force

DF Curtez Kellman 06.03.1998 Eastern Florida State College (USA)

DF Liam Gordon 15.05.1999 Bolton Wanderers FC (Eng)

DF Raphael Edwards 09.02.1996 Unattached (Guy)

DF Sherwin Skeete 31.10.1994 Fruta Conquerors FC (Guy)

DF Nicholai Andrews 03.11.2002 Santos FC (Guy)

DF Eric Moore 10.04.2001 Milerock FC (Guy)

DF Lionel Holder 24.06.1999 Guyana Defence Force

DF Reiss Greenidge 08.02.1996 Bolton Wanderers FC (Eng)

DF Miquel Scarlett 27.09.2000 Colchester United FC (Eng)

DF Jeremy Garrett 01.01.2000 Guyana Defence Force

DF Shemar Fraser 03.06.1998 Buxoro Fk (Uzb)

DF Kevin Dundas 16.03.1996 Guyana Defence Force

DF Jordan Dover 14.12.1994 Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USA)

DF Samuel Cox 10.10.1990 Hampton & Richmond FC (Eng)

DF Matthew Briggs 06.03.1991 Vejle Boldklub (Den)

DF Bevan Baker 29.07.1999

DF Quincy Adams 07.01.1989 Fruta Conquerors FC (Guy)

MF Daron Niles 03.05.2003 Santos FC (Guy)

MF Marcus Wilson 19.04.2002 Santos FC (Guy)

MF Javier George 27.01.2001 Stade Beaucairois (Fra)

MF Clive Nobrega 31.08.1989 Eagles Fc (Zim)

MF Nathan Moriah-Welsh 18.03.2002 AFC Bournemouth (Eng)

MF Callum Harriott 04.03.1994 Reading FC (Eng)

MF Nicholas Mc Arthur 21.12.2001 Portmore United FC (Jca)

MF Daniel Wilson 01.11.1993 Guyana Police Force

MF Threvon Pluck 11.01.2001 Unattached (Guy)

MF Torell Ondaan 09.09.1993 SC Telstar (Ned)

MF Anthony Jeffrey 03.10.1994 Dover Athletic FC (Eng)

MF Ryan Hackett 11.09.1999 Fruta Conquerors FC (Guy)

MF Dorwin George 04.07.2001 Unattached (Guy)

MF Delwin Fraser 11.07.1986 Guyana Defence Force

MF Neil Danns 23.11.1982 Connah’s Quay Nomads FC (Wales)

MF Kadell Daniel 03.06.1994 Dover Athletic FC (Eng)

MF Job Caesar 01.01.1999 Guyana Defence Force

MF Pernell Schultz 07.04.1994 Guyana Police Force

MF Elliot Bonds 23.03.2000 Dagenham & Redbridge FC (Eng)

FW Emery Welshman 09.11.1991 Hapoel Ra’anana A.F.C (Israeli)

FW Omari Glasgow 22.11.2003 Fruta Conquerors FC (Guy)

FW Connor Kurran-Browne 26.01.2002 AFC Bournemouth (Eng)

FW Stephen Duke-Mckenna 17.08.2000 Queens Park Rangers FC (Eng)

FW Keanu Marsh-Brown 10.08.1992 Wrexham AFC (Wal)

FW Osafa Simpson 07.09.2002 Guyana Police Force

FW Sheldon Holder 30.09.1991 Morvant Caledonia United (Tri)

FW Hutson Hazlewood 24.04.2001 George Washington University

(USA)

FW Trayon Bobb 05.11.1993 Uitvlugt Warriors FC (Guy)

FW Kelsey Benjamin 08.05.1999 Guyana Defence Force

FW Marcel Barrington 28.08.1995 Hampton & Richmond FC (Eng)