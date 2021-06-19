Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

E-Networks encourages COVID-19 vaccinations with discount

Jun 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc, Guyana’s only local telecommunications provider recently announced that it is offering an incentive to encourage more Guyanese to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

E-Networks encourages COVID-19 vaccinations with discount

The company said new customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, will get $2,000 off 4G Home Internet sign-ups. This kicked off yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that this discount is valid at all E-Networks locations until June 30, 2021. The company’s 4G Home Internet service offers 20 Mbps of speed for just $7,900 monthly, and is available in Georgetown, West Coast and West Bank Demerara and parts of Berbice.
E-Networks in a release to the media said it hopes other companies will add vaccine-related promotions to encourage more persons to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, so that Guyana can start getting past COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health has since reported that 46% of people nationally have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 19% of the population is fully vaccinated. For more information, please contact E-Networks on telephone: 231-3890, e-mail: [email protected], WhatsApp: +592-624-5153, or any of its social media pages @enetworksgy.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

National Senior Championships off to great start

National Senior Championships off to great start

Jun 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence...
Read More
Golden Fleece and Adventure advance from Region two

Golden Fleece and Adventure advance from Region...

Jun 19, 2021

Guyana amongst nations whose 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary rosters are announced

Guyana amongst nations whose 2021 Concacaf Gold...

Jun 19, 2021

Sports Minister gives financial support to Tokyo bound athletes

Sports Minister gives financial support to Tokyo...

Jun 19, 2021

STSC to host 3-a-side football set for tomorrow

STSC to host 3-a-side football set for tomorrow

Jun 19, 2021

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021...

Jun 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A MAN’S OWN TO KEEP

    Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]