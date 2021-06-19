E-Networks encourages COVID-19 vaccinations with discount

Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc, Guyana’s only local telecommunications provider recently announced that it is offering an incentive to encourage more Guyanese to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company said new customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card, will get $2,000 off 4G Home Internet sign-ups. This kicked off yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that this discount is valid at all E-Networks locations until June 30, 2021. The company’s 4G Home Internet service offers 20 Mbps of speed for just $7,900 monthly, and is available in Georgetown, West Coast and West Bank Demerara and parts of Berbice.
E-Networks in a release to the media said it hopes other companies will add vaccine-related promotions to encourage more persons to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated, so that Guyana can start getting past COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health has since reported that 46% of people nationally have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 19% of the population is fully vaccinated. For more information, please contact E-Networks on telephone: 231-3890, e-mail: [email protected], WhatsApp: +592-624-5153, or any of its social media pages @enetworksgy.
