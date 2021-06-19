Duo remanded for allegedly robbing businessman $10.7M in raw gold

Kaieteur News – Two men who are accused of robbing a businessman a quantity of raw gold in the value of $10.7 million back in April, were on Wednesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The duo, Nizam Benny and Enrico Joseph, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were charged with the offence of robbery under arms.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on April 19, 2021, at Anira Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, while being armed with a dangerous weapon, they robbed Mohamed Khan of 34.5 ounces of raw gold valued $10.7 million, property of Milton Seenaraine.

The court heard that Khan and Seenaraine are friends. On the day in question, Khan had uplifted a package from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, which contained the raw gold. He was instructed by Seenaraine to take it to his daughter who resides in Queenstown. Khan left the airport in his car and went to the woman’s residence.

Arriving at the house and while waiting at the gate, the men rode up to Khan’s car and the pillion rider reportedly opened the side door and placed a gun to his abdomen area. The pillion rider had threatened Khan that he would shoot him which caused him to give up the gold. After relieving the man of the gold, Benny and Joseph made good their escape on their white XR motorcycle.

The two were arrested last weekend and placed into police custody.

Bail for the duo was refused based on the fact that they are part of a gang which in the past, committed several robberies on persons. The two also have several matters pending before the court and should be charged shortly.

The Chief Magistrate remanded both defendants to prison and adjourned the matter to June 24.