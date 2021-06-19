Duo remanded for allegedly robbing businessman $10.7M in raw gold

Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men who are accused of robbing a businessman a quantity of raw gold in the value of $10.7 million back in April, were on Wednesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.
The duo, Nizam Benny and Enrico Joseph, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were charged with the offence of robbery under arms.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that on April 19, 2021, at Anira Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, while being armed with a dangerous weapon, they robbed Mohamed Khan of 34.5 ounces of raw gold valued $10.7 million, property of Milton Seenaraine.
The court heard that Khan and Seenaraine are friends. On the day in question, Khan had uplifted a package from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, which contained the raw gold. He was instructed by Seenaraine to take it to his daughter who resides in Queenstown. Khan left the airport in his car and went to the woman’s residence.
Arriving at the house and while waiting at the gate, the men rode up to Khan’s car and the pillion rider reportedly opened the side door and placed a gun to his abdomen area. The pillion rider had threatened Khan that he would shoot him which caused him to give up the gold. After relieving the man of the gold, Benny and Joseph made good their escape on their white XR motorcycle.
The two were arrested last weekend and placed into police custody.
Bail for the duo was refused based on the fact that they are part of a gang which in the past, committed several robberies on persons. The two also have several matters pending before the court and should be charged shortly.
The Chief Magistrate remanded both defendants to prison and adjourned the matter to June 24.
Jun 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence...
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t believe that there was a multi-dimensional argument that went into the rejection of the dangerous,... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]