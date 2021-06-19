Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

ANSA McAL donates 300 cases of Trinchloro to CDC Flood relief effort

Jun 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) on Thursday donated 300 cases of Trinchloro Bleach to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid flood affected areas in Guyana.

CDC Head, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig accepting the donation from Ansa’s Head of the Consumer Goods Division, Anjeta Hinds.

At the handing over, Head of the Consumer Goods Division, Anjeta Hinds, noted that it is imperative for ANSA McAL to lend a helping hand during this time that has affected the entire country.
“This one is personal, it’s not just our corporate social responsibility but at this time we need to come together and help Guyanese, we are all Guyanese at the end of the day, and we need to help. This is the second of two donations and of course we will monitor the situation and if we need to help some more, we will,” Hinds stated at the handing over.
With the CDC deeming the flooding a level two disaster, Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, noted that the donation by ANSA McAL was timely.
“The items will help with the sanitation process so it means that it will easily fit into the hampers that will be distributed to the affected regions,” Carig shared.
President, Irfaan Ali, has deemed the flood a disaster with a total of 28,228 household being affected by the flooding as of June 7, 2021.

 

