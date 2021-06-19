Advisor is nat spokesman!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys feel shame. De Trinidadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to embarrass we and show how wan ah we advisors nah understand what he read and how he guh and give he mouth liberty and criticise dem Prime Minister and de Chairman of CARICOM.

It did remind dem boys of de feral blast. Dem boys bin think dat de Pee Pee Pee would ah learn from dem mistakes. But de feral blaster is back and look weh of all places.

But dem boys also feel vindicated because was dem boys who bin advise Uncle Frank fuh nah let advisor talk things in public. But nobody nah listen to dem boys and now look at de shame wah de country find itself in.

Advisor does suppose to give advice, not tek on role of critic. God knows we gat some critics who would mek Satan cry.

But dem boys gan mek some people more vex. It was dem boys wah bin first point out how we pay twice de normal price fuh dem Sputnik vaccine. But when dem boys talk dat, nobody nah bother with dem boys. Dem was more concerned about getting de jab dan about de deal.

Dem boys accept dat it was not easy to get any vaccines at de time. Even COVAX didn’t getting any. But to pay double price fuh single dose nah right.

And dem boys nah see nothing wrong with asking fuh test fuh see whether any of dem vaccine is fake. All it gan tek is fuh a small sample of 50 vials to be extracted and sent overseas fuh verify. Wah wrong with doing dat?

Talk half and wait and see if de advisor gan get fired or resign!