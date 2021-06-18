Trustee inmate who escaped from Lusignan Prison, recaptured

Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four months after a trustee inmate escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, he was yesterday recaptured at a construction site around 16:30 hrs.
According to a police report, ranks acting on information went to a construction site in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara, where prison escapee, Radko Simeon called Davo Simeon, was recaptured.
This publication had reported that Simeon, 32, of Lot 75 Community Centre Road, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on February 8, 2021.
According to reports, Simeon, was an orderly at the senior staff kitchen at the facility and would normally assist with duties there. He was serving a 16-month sentence for break and enter and larceny, and was scheduled to be released from prison this August.
