Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand Ambassador

Kaieteur News – US-based Arinze Chance, who is Guyana’s Indoor 400m record holder, has been named Powerade Brand Ambassador following a signing ceremony at Thirst Park yesterday.

Chance, who is in Guyana for the National Senior Track and Field championships in his quest to qualify for the forthcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, signed the agreement to represent the international sports drink, which is produced by Coca-Cola and distributed locally by Banks DIH Limited.

The University of South Carolina (USC) graduate will be competing in the men’s 200m and 400m events at the championships slated for the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) from today to Sunday.

Jennifer Khan, Banks DIH’s Coca Cola Brand Executive, said Chance is the ideal role model to represent the brand. “This agreement took some time to materialise but we are extremely happy to have Arinze on board, he is an exemplary athlete and we expect great things from him,” Ms. Khan posited.

Chance has excelled both in athletics and academics and at USC, he was named 2020 Indoor All-American (4x 400 metres Relay), 2019 Indoor First-Team All-American (4×400 m Relay), 2019 Outdoor First-Team All-American (4×400 Relay) and 2019 Indoor Second-Team All-American (400m).

Academically, the former Queen’s College and Bishops’ High student was made the 2019 and 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-American and was on the University’s 2019 and 2020 SEC Academic Honour Roll. He also made the 2017-18 SEC First-Year Academic Honour Roll.

Also present at the signing were Chance’s father, Philip, Banks DIH Company Secretary/Corporate Legal Officer Kavorn-Kyte Williams, Communications Manager Troy Peters among other officials.