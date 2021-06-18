Spoil sport should not get invite to party!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people yuh don’t want at yuh wedding. But yuh does deh between a rock and hard place. If yuh nah invite dem, dem gan cuss yuh out fuh de rest of yuh married life. And if yuh invite dem, dem gan still find fault with everything, including yuh food.

So yuh does invite dem out of courtesy and hope dem nah tun up. But dem does tun up in dem Sunday best and dem does walk wit dem colleagues.

Dem does come and eat out yuh food. Dem does pack dem plate higher dan Mount Roraima. But yuh nah mind because yuh does glad fuh people eat yuh food at yuh wedding.

Dem does lick de platter clean, belch and stretch off when dem done. And dem does go back fuh seconds later. Dem does enjoy dem self and mek yuh feel glad how yuh invite dem.

But when dem leff de reception, dem does start fuh bad mouth yuh. Dem does go home and tell dem family and friends how de food nah ready yet, how is fake food and dat it nah had salt.

Dem does even gat dem friends come back and ask yuh why yuh nah serve Chinese food instead of a Russian or European menu. But dem nah been complaining when dem bin lashing de food and going back fuh a second serving. De food was not a problem den but after dem belly fuh dem mouth get sour.

Dat is why when time come fuh invite people to yuh wedding yuh must know yuh friends from yuh enemies.

Talk half and careful who yuh invite to de party!