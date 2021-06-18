Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community Cycling event, 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic, this Sunday, Father’s Day.

The 56 year-old Newton whose son Aaron is the 2021 Junior National Road Race champion will be competing in two categories in Sunday’s race which is in its 46th year. The day starts with kids’ races before moving on to adult amateurs and, finally, the main competition with professional cyclists.

Newton has informed that he would be competing in the Pro Elite Men Cat. (1/2) as well as the William Montgomery Masters (Cat 1 thru 3 – 40+ (Male).

The Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic races along the outer border of Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park (formerly and also named Mount Morris Park) which is located in the village of Harlem, in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

Banks DIH/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Road Race – On the local scene, Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club in association with Banks DIH under their Malta Supreme and Rainforest Water brands will be hosting a 44-mile event this Sunday from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, proceeding to Bushy Park, Parika before returning to the starting line for the finish.

Race time is 08:00hrs, the top six overall seniors will receive cash prizes as will the top three juniors, juveniles, ladies and veterans.