Porter died from drowning compounded by blunt trauma to head

Kaieteur News – The post-mortem examination performed on the remains of, 22-year-old Benjamin Franklyn, who was a porter of Four Miles, Port Kaituma that drowned last Thursday, while he tried to swim across the Barima River, in the North West District (NWD) in Region one, reveals that he died of drowning compounded by blunt trauma to the head.
The autopsy was conducted by state pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh. According to an initial report, the deceased, Franklyn, was a truck porter and would assist in delivering food supplies and fuel to various back dams. About ten days ago at 06:00 hrs, Franklyn and a crew left for Port Kaituma to deliver food supplies as they would normally do.
About two days after, while on their way back home, he and the crew were forced to stop at the Barima River, where they spent two days, waiting on the water, which had prevented them from crossing the river to recede. While waiting on the water to recede, the now dead man had grown impatient, of waiting and he proceeded to swim across the river to head home.
Whilst in the middle of the river, Franklyn had shouted for help and his crew members tried to rescue him but their efforts to reach him were futile. He eventually went down into the water and did not surface again. His body was subsequently fished out of the river by the crew members and taken to Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His remains were handed over to his relatives for burial.
