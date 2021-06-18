Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Phantom registered 74 games to win the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Spartons and Providence were tied on 72 games each but Spartons took the runner-up spot after making more sixes.
Martin Permaul made the maximum 18 games which earned him the Most Valuable Player prize while Tyrone Ambrose supported with 16 for the winners. Roberto Osborne scored 16 and John Chance 14 for the runners-up side while Junior Smith and Shawn Davis made 16 and 15 respectively for Providence.
Phantom chalked up 84 games to win the semi-final while Providence placed second with 77 games and Gangster third on 70. Rawle Cameron scored 16 and Ambrose 14 for Phantom while Smith marked 16 and Davis 15 for Providence. Shellon Collymore and Stevens Collymore made 15 each for Gangster.
Phantom pocketed a trophy and $175,000 while Spartons received a trophy and $75,000, Providence collected a trophy and $35,000 and Gangster $15,000. The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Shawn Azeez, Spartons, Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Executive and Dynasty.
