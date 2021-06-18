Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Jun 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Phantom registered 74 games to win the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Spartons and Providence were tied on 72 games each but Spartons took the runner-up spot after making more sixes.

Raulston Cameron, Phantom’s Captain displays the winning trophy.

Martin Permaul made the maximum 18 games which earned him the Most Valuable Player prize while Tyrone Ambrose supported with 16 for the winners. Roberto Osborne scored 16 and John Chance 14 for the runners-up side while Junior Smith and Shawn Davis made 16 and 15 respectively for Providence.
Phantom chalked up 84 games to win the semi-final while Providence placed second with 77 games and Gangster third on 70. Rawle Cameron scored 16 and Ambrose 14 for Phantom while Smith marked 16 and Davis 15 for Providence. Shellon Collymore and Stevens Collymore made 15 each for Gangster.
Phantom pocketed a trophy and $175,000 while Spartons received a trophy and $75,000, Providence collected a trophy and $35,000 and Gangster $15,000. The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Shawn Azeez, Spartons, Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Executive and Dynasty.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper...

Jun 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community...
Read More
National Senior Championships starts today International flavor added to the mix

National Senior Championships starts today...

Jun 18, 2021

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand Ambassador

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand...

Jun 18, 2021

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Jun 18, 2021

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior...

Jun 18, 2021

Current phase of works at GFF National Training Centre nearing completion

Current phase of works at GFF National Training...

Jun 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • STAY AT HOME AND STUDY!

    Kaieteur News – It has become the habit of students to stake out various places in order to study. It is not unusual... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]