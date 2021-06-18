Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

Jun 18, 2021 Sports

Minister of CY&S, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr. hands over sponsorship to AAG President, Aubrey Hutson in the presence of right, NSC Chairman Kashif Muhammad, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and NSC Member, Dellon Davidson.

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday made a financial contribution to the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) to assist the body with the successful running off of its Senior National Championships which starts today at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, West Coast Demerara.
At the simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, AAG President Aubrey Hutson received on behalf of his Association wand was applauded for guiding the development of the sport.

 

