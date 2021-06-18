NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday made a financial contribution to the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) to assist the body with the successful running off of its Senior National Championships which starts today at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, West Coast Demerara.
At the simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, AAG President Aubrey Hutson received on behalf of his Association wand was applauded for guiding the development of the sport.
Jun 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community...
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has lost power in a confidence motion in which the voting... more
Kaieteur News – It has become the habit of students to stake out various places in order to study. It is not unusual... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]