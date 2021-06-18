NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday made a financial contribution to the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) to assist the body with the successful running off of its Senior National Championships which starts today at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

At the simple ceremony held in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, AAG President Aubrey Hutson received on behalf of his Association wand was applauded for guiding the development of the sport.