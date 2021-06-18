National Senior Championships starts today International flavor added to the mix

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated three-day national Senior Athletics Championships begins this afternoon from 17:00hrs at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora and concludes at the same venue on Sunday evening.

Many of Guyana’s leading and overseas-based athletes have arrived for the championships, including the likes of Jasmine & Aliyah Abrams, Arinze Chance, Jeremy Bascom and Emanuel Archibald.

However, President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG); Aubrey Huston, has indicated that more overseas based athletes are expected, both Guyanese and non-nationals.

During a press brief on Wednesday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters, Hutson indicated that there is a triple-jumper from Suriname along with an athlete from Belize already registered.

He further noted that, “It will be a packed event and many local clubs are trying to get more than their allocated three athletes per event competing. There will be prize monies for the top three athletes in each event but the clubs will be responsible for using that money to further the development of junior athletes since monies aren’t awarded to junior athletes, especially if they are aspiring to gain sport-scholarships in the US.”

He further noted that all systems are in place for a safe and exciting event. AAG Carifta Games Local Organising Committee (LOC) member, Leeron Brummel, who was also on hand at the press brief, highlighted that the AAG has received permission from the National Covid-19 Task Force to host the event in closed doors. “Just the athletes, officials, coaches will be at the venue”, Brummel shared.

He added, “We are still determining whether we will stream the event but in terms of the media, we are attempting to have high class photos and results readily available at the event or remotely, almost immediately.”

Guyana is set to host the 50th Carifta Games in 2022 or 2023 and Brummel revealed that the LOC will be looking at the systems put in place for the National Senior Championships over the three days to determine what works and what will need tweaking to ensure that the prestigious regional junior athletics showpiece is successful.