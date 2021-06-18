Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry of Health recorded 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Jun 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now move the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 441.
According to the Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are that of a 44-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 70-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 83-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They all died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,733.
The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,521 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,640 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper...

Jun 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community...
Read More
National Senior Championships starts today International flavor added to the mix

National Senior Championships starts today...

Jun 18, 2021

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand Ambassador

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand...

Jun 18, 2021

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Jun 18, 2021

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior...

Jun 18, 2021

Current phase of works at GFF National Training Centre nearing completion

Current phase of works at GFF National Training...

Jun 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • STAY AT HOME AND STUDY!

    Kaieteur News – It has become the habit of students to stake out various places in order to study. It is not unusual... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]