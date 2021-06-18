Ministry of Health recorded 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now move the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 441.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are that of a 44-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 70-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 83-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They all died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,733.

The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,521 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,640 recoveries have been recorded.

