Ministry of Health recorded 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now move the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 441.
According to the Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are that of a 44-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 70-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and an 83-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They all died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,733.
The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,521 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,640 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community...
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has lost power in a confidence motion in which the voting... more
Kaieteur News – It has become the habit of students to stake out various places in order to study. It is not unusual... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]