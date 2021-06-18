Man who allegedly gunned down teen committed to High Court

Kaieteur News – The man who allegedly gunned down an Albouystown teen who was on his way to football practice, in 2019, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.

At the end of the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of 18-year-old Christopher Mansfield, Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, ruled that the prosecution has provided enough evidence for a prima facie case to be made out against the defendant.

As such she committed Shemar Harvey to stand trial in the High Court for murder. Harvey, 22, of Lot 135 King Edward Street, Albouystown, is expected to go on trial before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.On Harvey’s first court appearance, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on March 31, 2019, at Albouystown, Georgetown, he murdered Mansfield.

According to reports, on the day in question around 06:47 hrs., Mansfield who hails from Lot 66 Barr Street, Albouystown, was on his way to a football game when he was approached by three “identifiable” males at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The men reportedly approached on bicycles and were armed with a cutlass, a knife and a gun. It was reported that Mansfield was shot to the right side of his abdomen.

Mansfield had run to seek refuge in a yard of Lot 154 Non Pareil Street, Albouystown, where he collapsed. He was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public-spirited citizens, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.