Imported cosmetics for distribution must be labeled in English – Food and Drug Dept. – 1147 bottles seized

Kaieteur News – The Government Analyst – Food and Drugs Department (GA-FDD) is advising importers and distributers that all cosmetics must be labeled in English before it is distributed. This is according to a press release from the Department.

The release also stated that 1147 bottles of cosmetics from the premise of Annand Rampersaud, of Lot 56, Third Street, Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara were seized.

Importers of cosmetics are advised to ensure that all cosmetics duly facilitated for release by the Food and Drug department to be labeled in the English Language. The release noted that items are being imported into the country via the Lethem border and are not being processed by the department. It was also noted that the items are labeled in Portuguese.

According to the laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act, Chapter 34:03 and its accompanying Regulations, Regulation 7, 18(15), and Part V Regulations 99 stipulates, “No person shall sell a cosmetic unless a label is applied to the cosmetic in compliance with these Regulations.” As such, importers are being urged to ensure their products comply with the laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act and its Regulation for the labeling of food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices are in English.