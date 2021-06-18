Housing Ministry warns of alleged imposters

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday issued a notice advising the general public to be aware of alleged Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) agent imposters.

In the notice, which was posted on their Facebook page, it was stated, “Please be reminded that all legitimate transactions are done at our main office at Brickdam and United Nations Place Georgetown, or at our regional offices, where official receipts are issued for every monetary transaction.”

According to the post, individual transactions are not and should not be done in the fields or by individuals making site visits. It was then highlighted that the only open-air transactions that are authorised and will be honoured by the Ministry or CH&PA, are those conducted at planned and announced Dream Realised activities.

It was also stated in the post that any offer for land allocations is done in-person at CH&PA offices during regular working hours.

This publication had recently reported that a woman, who pretended she is employed at CH&PA to sell a plot of land located on the East Coast of Demerara, was hauled before the court and was released on $75,000 bail for the offence.

The defendant, 21-year-old Sudarshanie Ramsingh, of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. She was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on September 4, 2019, at Gordon Street, Kitty, with intent to defraud $1,250,000 from Talesh Carsotam, she falsely pretended that she was employed by CH&PA and in a position to sell a plot of land located at Cummings Lodge, ECD.

The court had learned that Ramsingh has other pending matters in court and that she was not aware of the charge until Friday, June 11, 2021, when she attended court for another matter.