Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Housing Ministry warns of alleged imposters

Jun 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water yesterday issued a notice advising the general public to be aware of alleged Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) agent imposters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

In the notice, which was posted on their Facebook page, it was stated, “Please be reminded that all legitimate transactions are done at our main office at Brickdam and United Nations Place Georgetown, or at our regional offices, where official receipts are issued for every monetary transaction.”
According to the post, individual transactions are not and should not be done in the fields or by individuals making site visits. It was then highlighted that the only open-air transactions that are authorised and will be honoured by the Ministry or CH&PA, are those conducted at planned and announced Dream Realised activities.
It was also stated in the post that any offer for land allocations is done in-person at CH&PA offices during regular working hours.
This publication had recently reported that a woman, who pretended she is employed at CH&PA to sell a plot of land located on the East Coast of Demerara, was hauled before the court and was released on $75,000 bail for the offence.
The defendant, 21-year-old Sudarshanie Ramsingh, of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. She was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on September 4, 2019, at Gordon Street, Kitty, with intent to defraud $1,250,000 from Talesh Carsotam, she falsely pretended that she was employed by CH&PA and in a position to sell a plot of land located at Cummings Lodge, ECD.
The court had learned that Ramsingh has other pending matters in court and that she was not aware of the charge until Friday, June 11, 2021, when she attended court for another matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on Sunday

Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton to compete at 2021 Harlem Skyscraper...

Jun 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyanese cyclist, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, a member of We Stand United Cycle Club is set to compete at New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community...
Read More
National Senior Championships starts today International flavor added to the mix

National Senior Championships starts today...

Jun 18, 2021

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand Ambassador

Track star Chance is Powerade’s new Brand...

Jun 18, 2021

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Jun 18, 2021

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior Championships

NSC runs with AAG for National Senior...

Jun 18, 2021

Current phase of works at GFF National Training Centre nearing completion

Current phase of works at GFF National Training...

Jun 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • STAY AT HOME AND STUDY!

    Kaieteur News – It has become the habit of students to stake out various places in order to study. It is not unusual... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]