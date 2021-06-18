GCCI calls Harmon’s statement unwarranted and reckless

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) yesterday in a press release called the statement regarding ‘fake vaccines’ made by the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, unwarranted and reckless.

In the release also, the GCCI stated that it remains supportive of the Government of Guyana vaccination drive and noted that it would like to take the opportunity to encourage all Guyanese to go out and be vaccinated at the centres that were set up by the government.

It was also mentioned that the GCCI would like to put on public record that it not only finds the statements regarding ‘fake vaccines’ made by Harmon unwarranted but also not based on fact – especially in light of the current public health situation in Guyana.

The GCCI’s statement further noted the concern regarding the recent posturing by the Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Keith Rowley, who implied that the vaccines that are being given to Guyanese, are unsafe.

The Chambers noted that it finds these efforts by the Leader of the Opposition of Guyana and the Chairman of CARICOM to be utterly reprehensible, callous, and irresponsible and as such, they condemn these efforts to score cheap political points.

Additionally, the GCCI used the opportunity to call on the Government to remain transparent and accountable in all dealings with the ongoing vaccination drive.

The statement also noted that the Chambers reiterates its support for the Government’s efforts, and continues, as a private sector, to be available for other forms of support to ensure that Guyanese are protected by way of vaccination from the novel Coronavirus.