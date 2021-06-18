Latest update June 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Energy Chamber signs MoU with MARAD to ensure effective monitoring of maritime activities

Jun 18, 2021

The MoU was signed between President of the Energy Chamber, Mr. Manniram Prashad and MARAD’s Director General, Mr. Stephen Thomas.

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) where the former will work in close collaboration to ensure that there is effective monitoring, regulation of maritime activities in Guyana.

 

