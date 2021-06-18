Brazilian man wanted for gold miner’s murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Begong Fakaud for questioning in relation to the murder of Shemar Drakes, a gold miner of Third Avenue, Bartica.

According to the police, Fakaud’s last known address is Suewanda and Surinamo Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni. This publication had reported that the 20-year-old Drakes was murdered on June 7 at Suewanda Backdam.

Kaieteur News learnt that Drakes and Fakaud, a Brazilian national had a misunderstanding over a woman, which then turned violent. Reliable sources told this publication that just after midnight on June 7, the two men were at a woman’s home where they were waiting to have sexual intercourse with her. While waiting an argument ensued and a fight broke out between them, during which the gold miner received some blows about his body. Drakes who tried to defend himself, used a bat and lashed Fakaud several times about his back when a few persons came and parted the fight.

Sources revealed that the two ended up meeting again at a shop where a party was in session. While there another encounter erupted, which resulted in Drakes’ death. Kaieteur News understands that at the party, Fakaud came from behind the young man and chopped him several times about his abdomen area with a sharp object, then escaped. It is unclear what happened directly after, but a motionless Drakes was found on a trail not far from where the shop is located.

Anyone with information, which may lead to the arrest of Begong Fakaud is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 620-6836, 226-6978, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 226-4701, 661-5870 or 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with strict confidence.