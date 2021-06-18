Accused chain snatcher beaten after being set freed by magistrate

Kaieteur News – A cellphone recorded video that surfaced on Facebook, yesterday, depicted the beating of an accused gold chain snatcher, mere minutes after he was freed by a magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm what was seen in the video. According to what this newspaper was told, the persons seen beating the man in the video is a woman who had accused him of snatching her gold chain and her son.

The woman had lodged a report against the man and he was arrested, locked up and later charged for the offence. This media house learnt that the man had spent some time in prison on remand but his case was dismissed recently due to lack of evidence.

It was further related to Kaieteur News that he is a known offender who had also faced similar charges in the past. After his case was dismissed for snatching the woman’s chain, he walked out of court and was reportedly heading to one of the bus parks in the Stabroek Market Area. While making his way there, he was reportedly intercepted by the woman whose chain he had allegedly snatched and her son in the vicinity of the Parliament Building.

The video showed the woman’s son placing him in a vice grip as she attempted to search his pockets for money. Her son could be heard saying, “Bai you rob me mother”. He tried to free himself but they kept on assaulting him.

Persons could be heard telling them to take him to the police and not to assault him or else they would get into trouble. The son continued choking the man some more as the woman continued to search his pockets.

He was wrestled onto the pavement as he begged the guards stationed at Parliament Building to intervene. The woman decided to listen to the advice of both the guards and persons watching on and tried part her son from the man.

Her son, however, was not adhering and continued to squeeze tightly on the man’s neck. Other persons were forced to intervene in order to save the accused gold chain snatcher.

As they pulled the woman’s son away from him, they said, “Look stop, you choking the man, you gon kill he.”

The accused gold chain snatcher, seemed as though he was almost out of breath and lied on the pavement for a few seconds before he got back to his feet and said he was going to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report against them.

While he was walking away, the woman could be heard saying, “You should have been jailed, this is the law we got in Guyana…you rob me buddae and you walking free.”

The accused gold chain snatcher could be heard responding, “I get free, I work fuh duh buddae.”

After hearing these remarks, the woman’s son pursued him but his mother held him back while saying, “Bai you rob me and get off; people like you ga fuh dead.”

The man then continued on his way towards the police station and the video ended there.