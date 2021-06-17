Slowe and Conway suspended from Police Service Commission

By Neermala Ramsaywack

President, Irfaan Ali, has suspended Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, and Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clinton Conway, from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Confirming this development yesterday was Conway himself and Slowe’s lawyer, Selwyn Pieters. Conway was contacted by this media house after a photo of the suspension letter addressed to him surfaced on social media platforms. Conway related that he received his suspension letter after lunch yesterday and shared a copy with this newspaper.

In the letter President Ali informed Conway that the Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, had advised him that the question of his removal from the PSC ought to be investigated.

President Ali revealed that Phillips also advised that he (Conway) must be suspended from his functions as a member of the PSC to facilitate the investigation.

The President in the letter went on to inform Conway that he has accepted Phillips’ advice and has moved to establish a tribunal to inquire and report on the matter and recommend whether he should be removed or not.

The letter continued, “In the circumstances, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect from performing the functions of Member of the Police Service Commission pending the establishment of the aforementioned tribunal.”

Conway has since labelled his suspension by the President as unconstitutional and told reporters that Section Six of Article 225 of the Constitution supports his view. According to Section Six, “if the question of removing the officer from office has been referred to a tribunal under this Article, the President acting in accordance with the prescribed authority may suspend the officer from performing the functions of his or her office.”

The Article further states, “any such suspension may at anytime be revoked by the President, acting in accordance with such advice as aforesaid, and shall in any case cease to have effect if a tribunal recommends to the President that the officer should not be removed from office.”

Conway told Kaieteur News that he would contest his suspension through his lawyer.

The move to suspend Conway and Slowe comes after the Prime Minister had asked them to show cause twice of why they should not be removed from the PSC.

Slowe had held a press conference after the first “show cause” notice was issued.

During the press conference Slowe had accused the President of trying to interfere in the work of the PSC regarding the promotion of certain police officers in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He then submitted a 500-page document to Phillips explaining his position.

The Prime Minister had asked Conway and Slowe to “show cause” why they should not be removed after they were charged for conspiring with other officers – some retired and others still serving the Force – to defraud the GPF of some $10M.

Slowe is also accused of sexually assaulting a female police officer who had worked with him on more than one occasion. Both Slowe and Conway have said they are innocent and have insisted that the charges are trumped up.