Region 1 woman is latest COVID-19 fatality – 128 new cases, 21 in ICU

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 News
A 54-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini) who had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its press release yesterday stated, that the woman died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Her death has now brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 438.
Further, the Health Ministry via its daily dashboard recorded 128 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,658.
The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 113 are in institutional isolation and 1,509 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 16,577 recoveries have been recorded.
