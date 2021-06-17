Queensway Group of Companies donates to Stanford scholarship awardee

Yesterday the Queensway Group of Companies handed over a cheque of US$5,000 to Stanford University Scholarship Awardee and CAPE top performer, Sherlock Langevine, to assist with his studies in the United States of America.

In a release, it was noted that the donation by the company was in response to a request for assistance by Mr. Langevine to offset additional expenses in his quest to pursue a Degree in Chemical Engineering at the University starting this September.

Sherlock received a partial scholarship from the Stanford University and still needed an additional US$8,000 to cover all his expenses. The 19-year-old Langevine who hails from Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara, was among the top performers for CSEC with 14 Grade Ones. He was also among the top four CAPE performers with 11 Grade Ones and seven Grade Twos.

At the brief handing over function, Sherlock expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Management and staff of the company for their generosity and especially thanked all his fellow Guyanese for their continuous support. Mr. Langevine plans to become a chemical engineer and intends to return to Guyana after his studies to further develop Guyana’s oil and gas sector.