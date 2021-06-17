Queensway Group of Companies donates to Stanford scholarship awardee

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 News
Yesterday the Queensway Group of Companies handed over a cheque of US$5,000 to Stanford University Scholarship Awardee and CAPE top performer, Sherlock Langevine, to assist with his studies in the United States of America.
In a release, it was noted that the donation by the company was in response to a request for assistance by Mr. Langevine to offset additional expenses in his quest to pursue a Degree in Chemical Engineering at the University starting this September.
Sherlock received a partial scholarship from the Stanford University and still needed an additional US$8,000 to cover all his expenses. The 19-year-old Langevine who hails from Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara, was among the top performers for CSEC with 14 Grade Ones. He was also among the top four CAPE performers with 11 Grade Ones and seven Grade Twos.
At the brief handing over function, Sherlock expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Management and staff of the company for their generosity and especially thanked all his fellow Guyanese for their continuous support. Mr. Langevine plans to become a chemical engineer and intends to return to Guyana after his studies to further develop Guyana’s oil and gas sector.
Jun 17, 2021Works at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre located at Providence, East Bank Demerara is progressing satisfactorily with the current phase nearing completion. Updating the...
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am quoting directly from Donald Ramotar’s letter on me in the Kaieteur News of yesterday. I will... more
Kaieteur News – The local government system and the regional administration system are ill equipped to handle the present... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]