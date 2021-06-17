Patient who was videoed on Suddie Hospital floor suffered from anxiety – RHO

By Romario Blair

Many persons voiced their concerns last Saturday when a video surfaced on social media of a female patient lying on the floor of the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast. On learning of the video, the Regional Health Department conducted an investigation, which revealed that the woman suffers from “anxiety issues.”

In the video seen by this publication, the woman was lying on the floor in the female ward with an oxygen mask on her face and a pillow beneath her head. The eight-second clip was captured at around 21:08 hrs. last Saturday by another patient in the ward. That patient told Kaieteur News that she first observed the pillow when she got up to use the toilet. She said, “When I got up I see the pillow but I thought somebody pillow fall down. But is when I get closer I see the woman on the floor and she had the oxygen mask on.” The woman added, “I couldn’t get to talk to her to find out what happened because she was on oxygen, but I could tell that she was there for a while.”

The woman told this publication that it took about 30 minutes before assistance was rendered to the woman. Additional information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that there was just one pregnant nurse in the ward at the time of the incident. The nurse, the patient explained, was incapable of rendering assistance. “The nurse that was there that night was just she alone had to attend to the ward. Even when her shift was up, the other nurses didn’t come in. Eventually she lockup the doors and she gone, and we left without a nurse in the ward,” the patient added.

She revealed that it was not until a porter came upstairs that assistance was given to the patient who was on the floor. When contacted for a comment, the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, told Kaieteur News that the patient suffered from anxiety problems and had placed herself on the ground. “Our findings were that the patient was suffering from anxiety issues. So, what the patient did, she took the pillow and placed it under her head on the floor, this was because of the anxiety she was suffering at the time,” Dr. Singh related.

When asked if a shortage of staff contributed to this issue, Dr. Singh quipped, “indeed we have a shortage of staff, had there been more staff at the time, it would’ve allowed for a quicker response. In July though we should be getting an additional five more nurses, and we have three more who were documented for training from Region Two.”