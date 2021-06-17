Murder accused gets 18 months for escaping from Lusignan Prison

Prison escapee, Kenraul Perez, who was recaptured last month after being on the run for almost a year, was on Tuesday sentenced for escaping from the Lusignan Prison.

The 26-year-old man of Mabaruma, North West District appeared in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, to answer to the charge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, which states that on April 20, 2020, he escaped from lawful custody. Perez was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the offence.

On the day in question, Perez along with three other inmates had escaped early in the morning from the prison by jumping one of the fences.

Around 18:45 hrs. on May 22, Perez was captured in a makeshift camp in a village located on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police sources informed this publication that acting on information received, ranks and members from the Circuitville Community Policing Group (CPG) went into the Long Creek community where Perez was apprehended. Kaieteur News learnt that at the time of his arrest he attempted to mislead the ranks about his identity by using the weight he gained over the period as a disguise. Despite doing so, the arresting officers were able to recognise him and he was taken into custody.

Back in January 2020, Perez was remanded to prison for murder.