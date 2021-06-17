More drives to address blood shortage in Region 2

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 News
The Health Department in Region Two will be hosting frequent blood drives in an effort to increase the stored units of blood. The Regional Health Officer of Region Two, Ranjeev Singh, revealed this during a blood drive on Monday that was held at the Suddie Hospital.
During his presentation at the start of the event, Singh revealed that there is a shortage of blood throughout the country. “Sometimes we have patients who are very critical and because of a shortage of blood, they can lose their lives. It could be a family member, or sometime we ourselves may be in a position where we may need blood. So because of those circumstances, we want to encourage persons to donate blood,” said the RHO.
Singh also pointed out that there are patients who require monthly transfusions. Because of the shortage within the Region, he said, those patients have to source blood from elsewhere. He went on to say, “Sometimes those patients who cannot have a transfusion on the Coast have to go all the way to Georgetown for transfusion all because of the availability problem. Most of us may know those persons who may not be able to go every month because of their economic status, and so they end up putting their lives on hold.”
It was at this point, that the RHO said that there would be continuous blood drives within the Region. “We want to ensure we have adequate blood in our Region so we can remove that financial burden. I want to encourage you all to go out and ensure we spread the message so persons can come forward and donate blood,” he said.
Kaieteur News was told that at the recent blood drive, 13 units of blood were donated.
Jun 17, 2021Works at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre located at Providence, East Bank Demerara is progressing satisfactorily with the current phase nearing completion. Updating the...
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am quoting directly from Donald Ramotar’s letter on me in the Kaieteur News of yesterday. I will... more
Kaieteur News – The local government system and the regional administration system are ill equipped to handle the present... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]