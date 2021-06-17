Insurance company gives support to flood affected persons

Almost 100 households were the beneficiaries of food hampers compliments of the Premier Insurance Company. In a release the company said that its General Manager, Mr. Anil Singh, and Claims Analyst, Mr. Nankishore Rup, aided by the Region Five Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, were able to visit the Mahaica River area where they distributed the hampers which consisted of various food items and general household needs.

This initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at bringing relief to several communities that have been negatively impacted by recent heavy rainfall. Premier, according to the release, will continue its effort to lend support to other areas that are seriously affected.

“Premier is proud to be a part of a broader group of businesses that have come forward to assist, and wish the Government every success in their effort to manage this most unfortunate disaster,” the release added.