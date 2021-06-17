Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Insurance company gives support to flood affected persons

Jun 17, 2021 News

Almost 100 households were the beneficiaries of food hampers compliments of the Premier Insurance Company. In a release the company said that its General Manager, Mr. Anil Singh, and Claims Analyst, Mr. Nankishore Rup, aided by the Region Five Chairman, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, were able to visit the Mahaica River area where they distributed the hampers which consisted of various food items and general household needs.
This initiative is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at bringing relief to several communities that have been negatively impacted by recent heavy rainfall. Premier, according to the release, will continue its effort to lend support to other areas that are seriously affected.
“Premier is proud to be a part of a broader group of businesses that have come forward to assist, and wish the Government every success in their effort to manage this most unfortunate disaster,” the release added.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Current phase of works at GFF National Training Centre nearing completion

Current phase of works at GFF National Training Centre nearing...

Jun 17, 2021

Works at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre located at Providence, East Bank Demerara is progressing satisfactorily with the current phase nearing completion. Updating the...
Read More
Pompey to lead St. John’s Athletics programme

Pompey to lead St. John’s Athletics programme

Jun 17, 2021

Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round competition

Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round competition

Jun 17, 2021

Guyana’s Devin Permaul heads to Paris for final Archery Olympic Qualification Tourney

Guyana’s Devin Permaul heads to Paris for final...

Jun 17, 2021

Daniels Cricket Coaching Education group eyes multi sports discipline

Daniels Cricket Coaching Education group eyes...

Jun 17, 2021

Bird Singing competition set for June 27

Bird Singing competition set for June 27

Jun 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The system is not fair

    Kaieteur News – The local government system and the regional administration system are ill equipped to handle the present... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]